U.S. annual natural gas production from Eagle Ford to grow to 7.0 Bcf/d in 2026: EIA

WASHINGTON, 15th April, 2025 (WAM) – U.S. annual natural gas production from the Eagle Ford region in southwest Texas will grow from 6.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2024 to 7.0 Bcf/d in 2026, according to the April Short-Term Energy Outlook of the U.S. Energy Information Administration (E...