AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at Khalifa Port

AD Ports Group recently hosted its first ship-to-ship (STS) liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation at its flagship deep-water Khalifa Port, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a key hub for alternative marine fuels and sustainable maritime solutions.The STS bunkering was part of a simultaneou...