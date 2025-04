UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rode the opening stage of the Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection, seizing a vice-like grip of the day and teeing up Alessandro Covi to take the stage 1 victory. In doing so, the man known as Il Puma di Taino – the Puma of Taino – claimed his first victory in three years, marking a bril...