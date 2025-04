25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

GAZA, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – Twenty-five Palestinians were martyred, and 39 others were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli army shelling of various areas in the Gaza Strip. This brings the total number of martyrs to 51,025 and those wounded to 116,432 since October 7, 2023.Pales...