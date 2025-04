Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – During Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and the McKinsey Health Institute of McKinsey we are leading a new era in preventive health. By harnessing data-driven insights and fostering cross-sector collaboration, we a...