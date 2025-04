UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati women artisans

The United Arab Emirates Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai continues to highlight the rich Emirati heritage by showcasing authentic handicrafts during the fourth day's events, which included live workshops presented by "Bait Al Harifeen" (House of Artisans) with the participation of a selection of...