Kuwait crude oil gains 11 cents Wednesday to US$69.14 pb

KUWAIT, 17th April, 2025 (WAM) -- Kuwait crude oil gained 11 cents Wednesday to reach US$69.14 per barrel compared with US$69.03 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Thursday.Brent futures rose $1.18 to $65.85 pb and West Texas Intermediate was $1.14 higher to $62.47 pb, Kuwait News ...