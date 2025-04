ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services contract

ADNOC Drilling Company announced today that it has received a letter of award for a $1.63 billion, five-year contract for Integrated Drilling Services (IDS) from ADNOC Offshore. This landmark award reinforces ADNOC Drilling’s unique position within ADNOC Group and as the region’s leading provider of...