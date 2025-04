UAE Aid Agency inks agreement to construct Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Cultural Centre in Chad

Under the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with follow-up by from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deput...