UAE Team Emirates XRG's Pogačar finishes second in Amstel Gold Race

UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogačar made a fine start to his Ardennes Classics campaign, finishing second at the Amstel Gold Race in a three-up photo finish to race winner Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek).In third place was Soudal Quick-Step’s Remco Evenepoel, who led the pursuit of Pogačar when the...