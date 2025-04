Kuwait oil price up to $71.11 pb

The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 17 cents to US$71.11 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared to US$70.94 pb on Monday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.At the global level, the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate both rose by $1.18 and $1.23 respectively, settling each at $...