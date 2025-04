April pension payments to be disbursed on Friday: GPSSA

The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) will disburse AED825,011,884.41 in pension payments to pensioners and beneficiaries on Friday 25th April.The amount marks an increase of AED56,205,228 compared to April 2024, when pension disbursements stood at AED768,806,656.82.A total of 49,...