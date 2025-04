Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Chile’s Ovalle

SANTIAGO, 24th April, 2025 (WAM) -- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the southwest coast of the Chilean city of Ovalle on Thursday morning, the US Geological Survey reported.The quake's epicentre was 66 km southwest of Ovalle at a depth of 27 km.There were no immediate reports of damage or casualti...