Kuwait crude oil up to $72.17 pb

Kuwait crude oil rose by US$1.06 on Wednesday to settle at US$72.17 per barrel (pb), up from US$71.11 the previous day, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Thursday.Meanwhile, Brent futures dropped $1.32 to $66.12 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $1.40 to $62.27 pb, Kuwait News ...