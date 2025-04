Abu Dhabi to host 'HYROX', world's largest indoor fitness race in July

Abu Dhabi is set to host HYROX, the world’s largest indoor fitness race, on 19th July 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) during Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS).The highly anticipated event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in collaboration with HYROX and marks another major ...