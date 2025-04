Jiu-Jitsu National Team scoops six medals on first day of Grand Prix Paris Open 2025

PARIS, 28th April, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, made a strong start at the Grand Prix Paris Open 2025, winning six medals – four gold and two silver – on the opening day of the championship. The event, held in the French capital, with the pa...