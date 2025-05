UAEBBY hosts Egyptian Board of Children's Books as Guest of Honour at SCRF

The UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) is hosting the Egyptian Board of Children's Books (EBBY) as the Guest of Honour at the 16th Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF), which runs until the evening of 4th May at Expo Centre Sharjah.The UAEBBY continues to consolidate its role in bui...