5.4-magnitude quake hits Mindanao, Philippines

MANILA, 2nd May, 2025 (WAM) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted Mindanao, Philippines, at 22:26:38 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said. The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 5.25 degrees north latitude and 126.33 degree...