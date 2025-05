Global leaders to convene in Abu Dhabi for inaugural Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit

Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Abu Dhabi is set to host the inaugural Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS 2025) on May 5–6 at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island R...