Muslim Council of Elders discusses ethics of AI usage at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2025 (WAM) – As part of its cultural and intellectual programme at the 34th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, the Muslim Council of Elders’ pavilion hosted a seminar titled “Ethics of Artificial Intelligence Usage,” presented by Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, CEO of the ...