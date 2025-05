Alpha Dhabi reports AED17.4 billion revenue in Q1

Alpha Dhabi Holding has reported a strong set of financial results for the period ending 31st March 2025, with Adjusted EBITDA 1 climbing to AED4.4 billion, up 33 percent year-on-year (YoY).Alpha Dhabi’s continued momentum in strategy execution across key verticals has been a key driver of the strong ...