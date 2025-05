ADNOC Distribution reports $174 million net profit, with 16% y-o-y increase

ADNOC Distribution today reported record Q1 EBITDA and fuel volumes that drove double-digit year-on-year (y-o-y) earnings growth.For the first three months of 2025, ADNOC Distribution’s financial performance significantly exceeded analyst expectations. Net profit increased 16 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) ...