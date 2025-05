14 IPOs valued at $2.4 billion registered in MENA in Q1 2025

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region recorded 14 initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first quarter of 2025, raising a total of US$2.4 billion, according to a report released today by Ernst & Young (EY).This marks an increase of four IPOs compared to the same period last year, with proce...