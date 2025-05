Kuwait crude oil up to $64.05 pb

Kuwait crude oil rose by US$1.97 during Wednesday's trading to reach US$64.05 per barrel, compared with US$62.08 per barrel the day before, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Thursday.Brent futures dropped by US$1.03 to US$61.12 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate declined by US$1.02 to US$58....