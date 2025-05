A.R.M. Holding, BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group unveil Jebel Ali urban project

A.R.M. Holding, a leading multi-focused investment firm in the UAE, announced a landmark partnership with internationally acclaimed architecture studio BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group during a signing ceremony attended by Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of A.R.M. Holding, and Bjarke Ingels, Founder and Creative...