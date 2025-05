Fujairah to host World Taekwondo Cadet Championships 2025 on May 10

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Emirate of Fujairah is set to host the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships 2025 from 10th to 14th May.The Higher Organising Committee of the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships 2025, together wi...