Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Pope Leo XIV on election as Head of Catholic Church

The Muslim Council of Elders, chaired by His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has extended heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of his election as Head of the Catholic Church.Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Council, also conveyed hi...