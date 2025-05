Fujairah hosts World Taekwondo Cadet Championships 2025

FUJAIRAH, 10th May, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Fujairah 2025 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships kicked off today. The Emirate of Fujairah is hosting the event with the participation of a distinguished group of young ta...