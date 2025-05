Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of World Taekwondo Cadet Championships 2025

FUJAIRAH, 10th May, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the 7th edition of the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships commenced today in Fujairah. The five-day event began with a grand opening ceremony at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fu...