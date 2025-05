Astorga Melgar wins historic gold for El Salvador at World Taekwondo Cadet Championships 2025 in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, 11th May, 2025 (WAM) – El Salvador has its first-ever Kyorugi world champion in any age category after Christopher Andre Astorga Melgar clinched a stunning victory on day two of the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in Fujairah.Astorga Melgar played out a captivating M -49kg final agains...