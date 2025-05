ADNOC L&S plc announces $1,181 million revenue for Q1

ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) plc announced on Monday financial results for the first quarter (Q1) ending 31st March 2025. ADNOC L&S revenue for Q1 was $1,181 million (AED4,339 million), a 41 percent year-on-year increase.EBITDA rose by 20 percent to $344 million (AED1,262 million) in the...