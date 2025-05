On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at Gulf-US Summit

On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is leading the UAE delegation at the Gulf-US Summit. Taking place in Riyadh today, the summit will be attended by leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (...