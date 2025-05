5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Peru

SECHURA, Peru, 15th May, 2025 (WAM) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 50 kilometres southwest of Sechura, Peru on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicentre was recorded at a depth of 33.0 kilometres, located at 5.91 degrees south latitude and 81....