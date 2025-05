UAE authorities foil attempt to smuggle 89 capsules of cocaine through Zayed International Airport

ABU DHABI,18th May, 2025 (WAM) – The General Directorate of Ports at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security thwarted on Friday an attempt to smuggle narcotic substances at Zayed International Airport. Authorities seized 89 capsules of cocaine weighing approximat...