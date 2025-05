19th Islamic Development Bank Global Forum to explore digital transformation, financial inclusion in Islamic finance

JEDDAH,18th May, 2025 (WAM) – The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) announced the 19th edition of the IsDB Global Forum on Islamic Finance will be held in Algiers, Algeria, on 20 May 2025, in conjunction with the IsDB Group Annual Meetings.Organised annually as a flagship side event of the ...