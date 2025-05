Hamdan bin Zayed attends 4th Make it in the Emirates

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, affirmed that thanks to the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has become a major hub for advanced industries.While visiting the annual Make...