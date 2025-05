Sooq Al Haraj in Sharjah welcomes delegation from Guangdong Automobile Dealers Association to explore collaboration opportunities

Sooq Al Haraj in Sharjah welcomed an official delegation from the Guangdong Automobile Dealers Association (GADA), with the aim of exploring opportunities for mutual cooperation in the automobile trade sector, expanding the network of international partnerships, and further strengthening Sooq Al Haraj’s p...