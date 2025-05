Jawaher Al Qasimi extends condolences to Honourable Lady, Spouse of Sultan of Oman

Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, extended her condolences to The Honourable Lady Assayida Ahd Abdullah Hamed Al Busaidi, Spouse of the Sultan of Oman on the demise of her mother.H.H. Sheikha Jawaher expressed her heartfelt sentiments, praying t...