Crown Prince of Fujairah meets Grand Imam of Al-Azhar

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met with His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, at Al-Azhar headquarters in Cairo.During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on various to...