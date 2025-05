6.1-magnitude quake shakes southern Greek islands

ATHENS, 22nd May, 2025 (WAM) -- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook southern Greek islands early Thursday.The epicentre was in the sea 58 kilometres north-northeast of Elounda, which is on the northern coast of Crete. It was 69 kilometres deep, according to the US Geological Survey.There were no immedi...