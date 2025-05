AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Draw set for May 29

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced today that the official AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers Draw will take place on Thursday, 29th May, at 3 pm local time in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at the AFC House.A total of 44 teams will be sorted into 11 groups to do battle for the ...