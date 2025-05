NOAA forecasts above average hurricane season in Atlantic basin

WASHINGTON,25th May, 2025 (WAM) – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) outlook for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season predicts a 30% chance of a near-normal season, a 60% chance of an above-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.The agency is forecasting a range...