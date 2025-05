Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed attends celebrations to mark Shabab Al Ahli’s coronation as ADNOC Pro League champions

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shabab Al Ahli Club, yesterday attended the crowning of the club as champions of the ADNOC Pro League for the 2024–2025 season – marking the ninth title in the club’s history. The trophy was secur...