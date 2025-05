Fatima bint Mubarak contributes AED172m to support Life Endowment campaign

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and Mother of the Nation, has contributed to the “Life Endowment” campaign by endowing an AED172 mi...