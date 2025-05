Abu Dhabi City Municipality conducts inspection campaign on slaughterhouse readiness for Eid Al-Adha

ABU DHABI, 28th May, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by Abu Dhabi City Municipality, launched an inspection campaign targeting municipal slaughterhouses. The initiative aimed to assess the level of preparedness for Eid Al-Adha and ensure a safe and healthy en...