30 Palestinians killed, over 115 others wounded in Israeli indiscriminate shooting near aid distribution centre west of Rafah

GAZA, 1st June, 2025 (WAM) – At least 30 Palestinians were killed and over 115 others wounded Sunday morning in a new massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces near an aid distribution centre west of Rafah in southern Gaza, Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA) reported Sunday.Accordin...