Beijing records 8.2 million tourist visits during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

The Chinese capital, Beijing, recorded 8.21 million tourist visits during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, up 5.4 percent year-on-year, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism said on Monday.Running from 31st May to 2nd June, the three-day holiday saw 10.77 billion yuan (about US$1.49 bil...