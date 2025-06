Russia's Head of Religious Administration of Muslims joins Muslim Council of Elders

His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, has issued a decision appointing His Eminence Sheikh Rawi Ainuddin, Head of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Russia, as a member of the Council.Sheikh Rawi Ainuddin expressed his deep ...