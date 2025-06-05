Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Panama

PANAMA CITY, 5th June, 2025 (WAM) -- An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck early Thursday in the southwest of Arenas, Panama. No reports of damage or injuries have been issued so far.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake’s epicentre was located approximately 299 kilometres southwest of Arenas, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Panamanian authorities and local emergency agencies have not issued any tsunami warnings or reported any immediate impacts on coastal areas.