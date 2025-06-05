Nine injured in emergency landing of flight in Germany

BERLIN, 5th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Nine passengers were injured aboard a Ryanair flight bound for Milan after the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing late Wednesday in southern Germany due to severe turbulence caused by a thunderstorm, according to German police.

In a statement, Bavarian police said adverse weather conditions prompted the pilot to land the aircraft in Memmingen, approximately 113 kilometres west of Munich.

While the plane landed safely, nine passengers sustained injuries during the turbulence. Police added that the airline arranged bus transport to Milan, as local aviation authorities did not permit further flights from Memmingen.